The next meeting of the Sharp Shooters Camera Club will be Wednesday, February 26, at 7:00 PM in the Bear Lake Memorial Hospital board room in Montpelier. Ross Walker will teach a lesson on winter photography and there will be a field trip later to try out the techniques learned. The group will critique photos of a “motion” assignment.
New photography displays have been hung by Emily Lund at Arctic Circle, and George Bolander at Bear Lake Drug.
For information, call Ross or Linda Walker at 208-847-2075. Meetings are free and everyone is welcome.