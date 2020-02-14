Leading lines

The photo by Dave Bower was voted most popular for our "leading lines" assignment last month. The purpose of the assignment was to use a line (the river) to lead the viewer's eye to the main subject.

 Dave Bower

The next meeting of the Sharp Shooters Camera Club will be Wednesday, February 26, at 7:00 PM in the Bear Lake Memorial Hospital board room in Montpelier. Ross Walker will teach a lesson on winter photography and there will be a field trip later to try out the techniques learned. The group will critique photos of a “motion” assignment.

New photography displays have been hung by Emily Lund at Arctic Circle, and George Bolander at Bear Lake Drug.

For information, call Ross or Linda Walker at 208-847-2075. Meetings are free and everyone is welcome.

