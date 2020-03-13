The March Sharp Shooters Camera Club has been cancelled. Eleven club members met at Bear Lake for a winter photography field trip on February 29 to photograph ice piled up on the north beach jetty and the east beach shore.
Emily Lund has a display at Arctic Circle, and George Bolander has a display at Bear Lake Drug.
The camera club meets at 7:00 PM on the fourth Wednesday of most months in the board room of Bear Lake Memorial Hospital, 164 S. 5th St. in Montpelier. There is no charge, and everyone is invited. For information, call Ross or Linda Walker at 208-847-2075.