Sheriff Bart Heslington speaks to the Rotary Club, Aug. 24.

 Charlie Wagner

Sheriff Bart Heslington visited the weekly meeting of the Montpelier Rotary Club on Aug. 24, asking the club’s support for an initiative to upgrade his department’s body armor.

Heslington told the group that he had linked up with a Colorado non-profit called SHIELD616, whose stated mission is to provide armor for police departments around the country. Heslington participated in a cross-Idaho bike ride of several hundred miles earlier in August as part of the fundraising.

