Sheriff Bart Heslington visited the weekly meeting of the Montpelier Rotary Club on Aug. 24, asking the club’s support for an initiative to upgrade his department’s body armor.
Heslington told the group that he had linked up with a Colorado non-profit called SHIELD616, whose stated mission is to provide armor for police departments around the country. Heslington participated in a cross-Idaho bike ride of several hundred miles earlier in August as part of the fundraising.
Heslington said that while his officers currently wear armored vests, the offering from SHIELD616 would allow them to wear rifle-rated armor all day long. In the department’s current configuration, rifle protection requires a bulky and cumbersome second piece that isn’t practical for regular wear. The price for new gear, he said, would run $3,800 per officer.
SHIELD616 does not provide financial assistance; funds are raised by local departments and then used to procure equipment from a separate Colorado entity called Angel Armor.
Heslington circulated a brochure from SHIELD616 in the meeting, which described a package of level III (rifle-rated) vest and plates, and level III-a (pistol caliber) helmet. This brochure stated a full armor package would cost a department $2,100 per officer. Asked about the discrepancy, Heslington speculated that the components he’s acquiring and those in the brochure may differ.
Reached by email, a SHIELD616 representative said that the brochure and website prices were not up-to-date, and that current offerings range from $1850 to $2500 for vest and plates only. Helmets are not available due to supply-chain issues.
Heslington said at the time of the meeting that he had thus far raised roughly $28,000 from the community, including a large matching-funds grant. This was close to enough to fund his department, he said, adding that he would like to keep raising additional funds to acquire armor for Montpelier City officers as well.
Rotary members voted in the meeting to contribute $2,000.