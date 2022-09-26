a

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Deputy Scott Hymas of the Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Department was driving south on US-89 Sunday evening, when he encountered a group of cows wandering onto the road and struck one with his vehicle.

The department reported that Hymas was treated and released at the scene. The vehicle sustained moderate damage.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you