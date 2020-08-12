911 Call Situation Unknown, 1; Vehicle Abandoned-Private Prop, 3; Traffic Accident, 21; Agency Assistance, 8; Alarm, 6; Ambulance, 8; Any Problem Involving an Animal, 34; Assault, 1; Attempt to Locate, 2; Battery, 1; Boating Incident, 17; Boating Offense, 1; Citizen Assist, 4; Civil, 4; Violation of Court Order, 1; Criminal Mischief, 1; Disturbance, 7; Domestic, 2; Drowning, 1; DUI Alcohol or Drugs, 1; Fire, 2; Fireworks, 7; Found Property, 1; Fraud, 1; Harassment, 1; Info Report, 5; Juvenile Problem, 2; Lockout, 1; Lost Property, 2; Mental Health, 1; Missing Person, 5; Noise Complaint, 2; Ordinance Violation, 1; Parking Problem, 6; Prisoner Trans (Out of County), 4; Property Damage, Non Vandalism, 5; Public Service, 5; Runaway Juvenile, 1; Sex Offense, 2; Suicide Threat, 2; Suspicious Person/Circumstance, 8; Theft, 3; Threatening, 4; Traffic Complaint, 16; Traffic Control, 4; Traffic Hazard, 2; Traffic Violation, 2; Trespassing, 2; Unsecure Premise, 2; Utility Problem, 2; Vandalism, 2; VIN Number Inspection, 48; and Welfare Check, 1.
