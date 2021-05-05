Sherman Grandy is more than meets the eye. A husband, father, grandfather, military man, poet, and philosopher, Sherman is a man of many layers and has a depth of character that penetrates you upon meeting and speaking with him.
Sherman grew up in Montpelier, the son of Grant and Barbara Grandy. As a sophomore in high school and under the tutelage of Lewis Munk he began keeping a journal. This spurred him to keep writing throughout his life and his many travels. He has since compiled and published a book of poetry called Life’s Journeys — The Poetry of Life, Love, and Beyond that he dedicated to Lewis Munk and in which he reflects all he has experienced. This book is available on Amazon and at the Guest Services desk at Broulim’s in Montpelier.
Sherman met his wife, Kathleen, or Kate, as she is best known, as a Second Lieutenant in the Army while stationed at Fort Ord in California. He says he was very fortunate to meet her because she had the more difficult job as a military spouse taking care of the home front as they traveled all around the world together.
While in the Army, Sherman did an unaccompanied tour to Angola. Then while in the State Department as a diplomat, he did two unaccompanied tours to Iraq in 2004 and 2005 and another in 2014 and 2015 as well as one to Pakistan in 2009 and 2010. After that, Kate traveled with him as they went to Malawi with their four children. There they were at the edge of Lilongwe and were able to go on safari seeing elephants and lions and other African animals.
When he got out of the Army, Sherman says he had the biggest disappointment of his life — he did not get the promotion he had hoped for. However, this opened the door for him to go to Brazilia for three years where he says he found his muse. He would write at sometimes three or four in the morning, and a number of the poems in his book were written while there.
After the Army, Sherman joined the State Department and became a Foreign Service Officer assigned to Korea. He went to Korea three different times with his family, and while there he and Kate adopted two Korean girls, ages three and five, who are the youngest of their six children.
After living in Korea, they moved to the Philippines, again with the children. However, at one point, Kate brought the kids back to Bloomington and they attended Bear Lake High School.
Kate, herself, became a Foreign Service Officer and Diplomat for a time. She went to Sao Paulo with the six children once, but she found it too difficult and resigned. Later she became a Consular Associate at different embassies around the world.
Sherman has had an extensive education. After high school, he received an Army ROTC scholarship that paid for his schooling at BYU. Then, compliments of the Army, he got a master’s degree in strategic intelligence from the Defense Intelligence College in Washington, D.C., which is now in Bethesda, Maryland, and called the National Intelligence University. After that, as part of the last half of his Army career and part of the Foreign Area Officer Program, he specialized in Sub-Saharan Africa. As part of that program, he was sent to Yale University for two years where he received two master’s degrees, one in African studies and one in international relations. It was after this that the family moved to Malawi for a year where they were able to travel all around Africa — from South Africa up to Kenya, Madagascar, and then to Mauritius.
Sherman says, “The military is a great way to go and it offers a lot of opportunities and experiences.” A couple of his children started to pursue military careers but didn’t finish. His grandfather served in WWI and his father in WWII. His three brothers served in the military as well. However, Sherman was the only one to make a career of the military.
Sherman and Kate both retired from the State Department two years ago and have been in Bloomington ever since. He says, “Bear Lake Valley is near and dear to my heart. However, as a young man, I did not fully appreciate the valley, its rich history, and its natural beauty. Sometimes we have to leave a place and return to appreciate it more fully. There are many great people in Bear Lake Valley. However, in my travels around the world, I have discovered there are many beautiful places and wonderful people everywhere.
This writer would like to share one of Sherman’s poems that he says is his life’s motto because it resembles my motto as I’ve had to move often over the years. Like Sherman, I’ve met many people in my life, learned to love them, then they have disappeared from my life never to be known again.
Our Time Together
Freely float with the stream of life,
Learn to like people without fear or strife,
Meet them and greet them and welcome them in,
For soon time is over before we begin.
Learn to love, to share, do, and grow,
But do not hold on, when it’s time to go.
Sherman and Kate will be going on a military relations mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the Osan Air Base in South Korea in July where they will be working with military members at the Base and Camp Humphreys. They are both looking forward to this new adventure to a familiar place.