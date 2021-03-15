Shirley Roth and her husband, Wendell, have been living in Georgetown for the past seven years where they have chosen to retire on a nice little piece of tractor land with a shop. They moved there from Centerville, UT, where they had been taking care of Shirley’s aunt and uncle. Prior to that time, they lived in Sutter Creek, CA, where Wendell bought and restored old tractors and hot rods from the 60’s and 70’s.
When Shirley and Wendell moved into their house they had to do a lot of work to it, painting and changing fixtures and doing actual construction in one of the rooms. Shirley has since decorated the house in “farmhouse” decor and has used the quilts she’s made, in all sizes, to enhance each area. The quilts have made the house so charming and homey in different colors and themes.
Shirley took her first quilting class in the mid 70’s in Hemet, CA, where she was raising her children. Her neighbors were members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and invited her to a quilting class. From that time on, she was “hooked.”
At that time, she had a friend who had a gift shop and would bring her boxes of fabric and lace. After Shirley would accumulate an inventory of fabric and lace, she would use it to make quilts. Then her friend would purchase the quilts from her outright. Most of the time, her friend would call residents of the town, have them pick from the quilts, and buy them before she put them for sale in her store. This allowed Shirley to be a stay-at-home mom and earn some money as well as learn a lot of different quilt patterns.
She started out making baby gifts, and the love of quilting just kept growing. She never stopped quilting while she was raising her children. However, toward her retirement she had a back injury that made it difficult to quilt the way she had been and she was afraid she may have to quit. Then she learned about the long-arm quilting machines and thought maybe she could quilt with one of them even with her injury. It really made a difference and she was able to continue quilting. She has used a long-arm machine ever since that time and has one in her home.
After she and Wendell moved to Georgetown, Shirley joined the Bear Lake Quilt Guild. She admired, so much, everyone’s talents and the challenges they were given. LaRee Bergholm especially inspired her with her “mini” quilts and “smalls.” Shirley has since been making many of the “minis” and has been decorating her home with those and the small quilts. They are so adorable and really add to her decor. She has many large quilts as well, and doesn’t have room for them unless they are for a gift, so she enjoys the “smalls” and a lot of the seasonal quilts for decorating which allow her to keep quilting.
Through her quilting hobby, Shirley has met many life-long friends, and the interaction with other quilters has caused her to challenge herself in her craft. She loves making quilts for someone else because, during every step of that process, the quilt speaks to her and she thinks of the person she is making it for. Each quilt is stitched with love.
Shirley has made many quilts for others who have had misfortunes happen to them. That way they had a quilt to comfort them. In fact, when she retired from the trash company, she would ask someone who had been through a fire if they had children. If they did, she would send a quilt to their new address. She liked the idea that they had something warm to cuddle and comfort them after such a tragedy. She says the community aspect of it is so important to her.
Shirley has two sons, one who lives in McMinnville, OR, and another who lives in Boulder, CO. She has four grandchildren but can’t be near them. She says, “Quilting is therapy to fill empty arms of not having grandchildren.”
Shirley Roth is definitely a great example of a beautiful quilter and a wonderful homemaker. She is to be admired.