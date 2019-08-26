Shirley Sue Dunn, age 71, of Bennington, passed away Monday, August 19th, 2019 due to complications resulting from an ongoing medical issue. She was born on November 23rd, 1947 in Spearville, KS to Edwin and Juanita Norton, but lived most of her adult life in Bennington.
During her working years, she worked as a Mirror Craft Artist and helped establish a respected business that was well known and admired at craft shows as far away as Arizon, and even had a few customers overseas. She also worked as a CNA at Bear Lake Memorial Skilled Nursing facility for several years to help supplement the family income.
Shirley Sue was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who was famous among her family for giving the best bear hugs. She loved animals with a special fondness for cats, and often fed strays that wandered onto her porch. Shirley Sue had a fantastic, if sometimes warped, sense of humor-she once tricked her own mother during an incident that involved peanut butter and changing a baby’s diaper!
Shirley Sue enjoyed many hobbies and crafts, including plastic canvas, magic wallets, crocheting, and most recently avid quilter. Because she was kind and generous by nature it was not uncommon for her to gift these special creations to everyone she knew. She was also a dedicated genealogist and spent many hours researching her family history.
Shirley Sue was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Misty Black, and brothers Leon and Melvin Norton.
She is survived by her brother Lester Norton, daughter Michelle Hokanson, son and daughter in law Dave and Kristi Dunn, son Troy Naylor, eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren and numerous friends.
Shirley Sue had a beautiful soul and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.