The Chamber has completed the Shop At Home drawing.
Congratulations to the winners!
First place: Chelsie Boehme won a Blackstone Grill, $100 in Chamber Bucks, Camp chair, Shirt, Oil Change, Flashlight, Car detail, Jerky, Travel Mug, and gift cards for Taco Time and Dan’s Drive-In.
Second place: Michelle Lyon won $50 in Chamber Bucks, Cooler, Anti-freeze, Trigger Adjustment, Sunglasses, and assorted items, Travel mug, gift Certificates for Bear Necessities, Bear Lake Memorial Thrift Store, and Taco Time.
Third place: Megan Vickers won $ 25 Chamber Bucks, Knife pack, Toothbrush kit, Syrup, Car detail, Tools and gift certificates for El Jaliciense and Taco Time.