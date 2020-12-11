Shop at Home Chamber promotion will look different this year. We will do an individual day of Promotion for each business that participates. Watch for the Chamber Logo Banner outside of businesses. Go into the business to get a ticket. There may be more than one business handing out tickets. Instead of the tickets based on dollars spent, an entry card is a Chamber Business Card with an entry blank on the back. We will have the cans out for the tickets in the businesses that participate.
No, you won't have as many tickets, but the prizes are worth the change.
There will be three prizes, and the winners will be picked on Dec. 23.
Listen to the Wave and check the News-Examiner and Chamber Facebook pages to see the winners.
The first prize will be $100, a Blackstone grill, and several other prizes.
The second-place prize will be $50, a hard side Cordova cooler, and other prizes.
The last prize will be $25 and a soft side Cordova cooler as well as other prizes.
Join in the fun and stop into the business of the day, get a ticket. Maybe you will find one more place to help fill your shopping list. Many of the businesses will also have drawings you may enter on their featured day. Good Luck.