Following their return home to Montpelier, Elder Roger Jones and Sister Liz Jones will be speaking in the Montpelier 5th Ward at 10:30 on Sunday, October 20th after ministering for 18 months as Military Relations Missionaries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, assigned to Fort Bliss, Texas. Fort Bliss, located in El Paso, Texas, is the home of America’s 1st Armored Division and several other major units including the 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command, the 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, and the 402nd Field Artillery Brigade. There are more than 39,000 active duty personnel assigned to Fort Bliss, and the installation supports over 40,000 family members of active duty and retired personnel.
Although they supported several wards in three area Stakes, they ministered primarily in the Fort Bliss Ward which is composed of members of the church living on the Fort Bliss Army Post. One of the highlights of their mission was participating in a fireside which included an address from Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
“We were fortunate to be able to support many families of deployed or deploying soldiers, as well as single soldiers who are newly recruited and at a critical point in their young lives,” said Elder Jones. “We are blessed to have so many dedicated military members prepared to protect our country, and we have made some great, eternal friends.”