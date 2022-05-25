You know, I’m pretty proud of my two hunting dogs. Last week when I was down having a beer with the fellows, I got into an argument with a man from Wickenburg about whether dogs can think. I claimed they could think and, to make my point, I told him how my dogs could tell what kind of game I wanted to go hunting for just by the kind of gun I would take out of my gun closet.
I said that if I took out a high-powered hunting rifle, they would go right out and get on the trail of a deer or a bear. If I took out a shotgun, they would head out into the meadow and round up a covey of quail. If I took out a twenty-two rifle, they would scare up a rabbit or two.
“Phooey,” said the Wickenburg fellow. “Your dogs aren’t thinking when they do that. You’ve just trained them to do it. I’ll bet you five dollars your dogs can’t really think.”
“I’ll take your bet,” I said, “but how are you going to prove it?”
“I’ll tell you how. We’ll go to your cabin and you put a fishing pole in your gun closet. You call the dogs and, instead of taking out a gun, you take out a fishing pole, and then we’ll see what your dogs do.”
I wasn’t so sure about how they would act if I did that, but I had made my bet and I intended to see it through. The Wickenburg fellow, a couple of the other boys and I went to my cabin, and I put a fishing pole in my gun closet. Then I whistled for my dogs, and they came running around from the back of the cabin, all eager for the hunt with their ears cocked forward and their tails wagging. I was proud of them, and I patted their heads. Then I went to my gun closet and, instead of taking out a gun, took out the fishing pole and showed it to my dogs. They looked puzzled. They cocked their heads to one side, their ears flopped down and their tails stopped wagging. I thought, “Oh, oh, are my wonderful dogs going to let me down?” The other fellows gave me a smug look as if to say, “See! What did we tell you?”
Then all of a sudden my dogs took off and headed around behind the cabin. We all ran after them to see what they were going to do. We followed them around the cabin and out behind the woodshed where I had a little vegetable garden. What do you think? There were my dogs in the garden digging worms!