...THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS ISSUED
A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM MDT
SUNDAY APRIL 9 THROUGH 6 AM MDT MONDAY APRIL 10...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will rise to
CONSIDERABLE and HIGH today.
* WHERE...For the mountains and foothills of Northern Utah,
including the Wasatch Range...Bear River Range...Wellsville
Range...Oquirrh Mountains...Stansbury Range...Cache Valley and
Ogden Valley.
* WHEN...7 AM MDT this morning to 6 AM MDT Monday morning
* IMPACTS...Warm temperatures and the intense sun will create
widespread areas of unstable wet snow. Natural and human-
triggered cornice falls and wet avalanches are certain. People
should avoid being in avalanche terrain (off of and out from
under slopes steeper than 30 degrees) and stay clear of
avalanche runouts on all aspects and elevations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org
or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information.
This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard
reduction measures are performed.
In an effort to assist the National Oregon/California Trail Center in much needed repairs, the Montpelier Community Foundation is hosting a fundraising dinner concert featuring the Snake River New Horizons Band on Saturday, May 13. Evening sponsors of the event where tickets will be sold include Liberty Chrysler, Sharp Insurance, Bear Lake Memorial Hospital, Montpelier News-Examiner, Zions Bank and the National Oregon/California Trail Center.
Dinner concert tickets are available at a minimum donation of $30/plate although concert only tickets are offered for a minimum donation of $10/adult and $5/youth 17 and under. The menu includes beef, baked potato, vegetable, cole slaw, roll, lemonade & chocolate mousse cake. The dinner portion will commence at 6 p.m. with the general seating concert to follow at 7:30 p.m.
The Snake River New Horizons Band was organized in 2011, with members from all over southeast Idaho, including Pocatello/Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Lave Hot Springs, Georgetown, Montpelier, and American Falls. The band is affiliated with New Horizons International Music Association. Some musicians are returning to their instruments after years of careers and family responsibilities, some kept playing or even had musical careers, and some took up an instrument (or a second or third instrument) for the first time. The band plays all over southeast Idaho including Malad City Independence Day Festival, the Pocatello Farmers' Market, Georgetown Twin Creeks Day, and several concerts at the Stephen Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. The concert will mark the first time the band has performed in Montpelier’s Allinger Community Theatre and will feature music from the big band era, Broadway musicals and movie themes.
Opening in July 1997, the National Oregon/California Trail Center has emerged as a popular attraction for tourists travelling U.S. Highway 89 between Salt Lake City and the Jackson Hole/Yellowstone Park area. Patrons from all over the world descend on Montpelier, Idaho to witness the story of the American West, pioneer heritage and the saga of the Oregon/California Trail. Along with the interpretive living history tour and the Allinger Community theatre, the center also features a gift shop and houses the Rails and Trails Museum which exhibits displays by Union Pacific, Daughters of Utah Pioneers and the Bear Lake County Historical Society.
The Oregon Trail Center building and theatre have experienced a number of difficult scenarios spanning from the pandemic to a rough winter season. Covid 19 caused a complete stoppage of tour bus patronage which has been slow to recover. The pandemic ceased public participation in group events for tours, conventions and theatre events. The Allinger Community Theatre is using equipment that is almost 30 years old, with some equipment ceasing to be usable and needing replacement. In addition, the building’s roof has developed leaks that simple repairs have not been able to resolve, endangering murals and artwork within the facility. To make matters worse, recently a main line in the Wells C. Stock Park broke and flooded the lower level of the center damaging key electronic components for the theatre and the living history tour.
Due to being an important tourist attraction and local community center, the Oregon Trail Center continues to be critical for the success of Montpelier and local businesses. Patrons are invited to be generous with donations for this event and contributions directly to the Oregon Trail Center in order to help resolve these unfortunate situations. For more information, please visit www.oregontrailcenter.org and the Montpelier Community Foundation’s Facebook page.
