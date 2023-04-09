a
In an effort to assist the National Oregon/California Trail Center in much needed repairs, the Montpelier Community Foundation is hosting a fundraising dinner concert featuring the Snake River New Horizons Band on Saturday, May 13. Evening sponsors of the event where tickets will be sold include Liberty Chrysler, Sharp Insurance, Bear Lake Memorial Hospital, Montpelier News-Examiner, Zions Bank and the National Oregon/California Trail Center.

Dinner concert tickets are available at a minimum donation of $30/plate although concert only tickets are offered for a minimum donation of $10/adult and $5/youth 17 and under. The menu includes beef, baked potato, vegetable, cole slaw, roll, lemonade & chocolate mousse cake. The dinner portion will commence at 6 p.m. with the general seating concert to follow at 7:30 p.m.


