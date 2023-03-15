Support Local Journalism

Heavy snow loads have taken a toll on buildings in Bear Lake this winter, with estimates of collapsed structures in the county exceeding fifteen thus far.

Though some newer structures have given way, the most noteworthy loss in Bear Lake County is likely that of the historic Beck barn at 3527 Lanark Rd. The barn, built by Joseph Frederick Beck, was completed in 1944 and figured for many years in the travels of photographers and history buffs.


