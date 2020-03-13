SOUTHEAST IDAHO- Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) has opened an information hotline for concerns about COVID-19, the novel coronavirus spreading across parts of the United States and world. At this time, no one in Idaho has tested positive for COVID-19.
“This hotline is open to healthcare professionals, community leaders, and residents who have questions about COVID-19,” said Maggie Mann, SIPH Executive Director. “We want to make sure the public has plenty of access to accurate and factual information so they can take steps to protect their family from getting sick.”
The hotline activated at 8 a.m. on Friday, March 13, will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. You can reach the hotline at (208)234-5875. Southeastern Idaho Public Health is also actively updating information on:
Our website: siphidaho.org
Facebook: @southeasternidahopublichealth
Twitter: @siphidaho
You can find updated information for the state at coronavirus.idaho.gov.
“We understand that correct information is crucial when protecting your family,” said Tracy McCulloch, Community Health Director. “For now, the best thing you can do is to follow the same precautions we recommend every winter during cold and flu season.”
Those precautions include:
· Wash your hands well and often.
· Cough or sneeze into a tissue or the crook of your elbow instead of your hand.
· Avoid contact with sick people.
· Stay home when you are sick.
If you are concerned you have COVID-19 please call your healthcare provider and ask for guidance. Only visit a hospital emergency room if you are having a health emergency. For more information, call the hotline at 208-234-5875 or visit SIPH’s website at www.siphidaho.org.