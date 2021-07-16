Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) will be offering COVID vaccinations between 5:00-7:00pm at Memory Park in Paris, Idaho on July 28, 2021.
Getting your vaccine is a simple process and will only take 15-20 minutes. All you need to do is fill out your basic information, get your vaccine, and wait 15 minutes after receiving vaccine. SIPH does not require any insurance information and the vaccine is completely free.
SIPH will offer both Pfizer and J&J Vaccine. J&J Vaccine is a single dose series. Pfizer is a 2-dose series with the second shot being given at 21 days after the first shot. Pfizer is available for those 12 and up. For those who are under 18, parental consent is required.
Getting the COVID-19 vaccine is one of the most effective tools to protect your health and prevent illness.
COVID-19 vaccines are safe and they work.
Stop by Memory Park on July 28, 2021 on your way home from work or bring your family to play between the hours 5:00 PM-7:00 PM. Getting vaccinated will help all of us return back to normal activities.
For more information on the COVID vaccine or to schedule an appointment in the SIPH office, please visit www.siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php .
SIPH has a hotline to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. – Noon. You can reach the hotline at (208) 234-5875