Attendees of viewings and/or funerals in Montpelier may have been exposed to COVID-19. Southeastern Idaho Public Health is recommending that persons who attended either a funeral or viewing on July 5, 6 or 7 monitor themselves for any of the following symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, headache, or new loss of taste or smell. Experts believe symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure.
If you experience any of the symptoms listed above, contact your healthcare provider. The risk of exposure is considered small, but not zero.
Limiting face to face interaction is still absolutely critical if we are to slow the spread of this virus in our communities. Increased COVID-19 cases underscore the importance of practicing COVID-19 risk reduction strategies which include:
• Staying home if sick.
• Practicing physical-distancing (maintaining at least 6 feet between individuals).
• Wearing a fabric face covering or mask when in public settings where physical distancing measures are
difficult to maintain.
• Covering your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your sleeve.
• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.
If you believe you have been exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19, make sure to self-isolate. If you need medical attention, please call your healthcare provider in advance of a visit to discuss your symptoms and next steps. Testing is available by calling 208-234-5875.
SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach the hotline at (208) 234-5875.
For southeast Idaho specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit https://siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php.
For Idaho-specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/. Join us
Monday-Friday at 11 am for Facebook Live at https://facebook.com/siphidaho.