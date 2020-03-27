Until further notice, Southeastern Idaho Public Health WIC offices are now conducting all WIC appointments by phone instead in person appointments.
WIC is still open for business, however due to concerns with COVID-19; they are conducting all appointments by phone. Clients with scheduled appointments will receive a call on or before the date of their appointment. WIC is still able to accept new clients at this time. If you need to schedule a phone appointment or have other WIC questions, please call your local WIC office or you can call the Pocatello WIC office at 208-239-5263.
SIPH WIC Locations and phone numbers:
Bannock (Pocatello): 208-239-5263
Bear Lake (Montpelier): 208-847-3000
Bingham (Blackfoot): 208-785-2160
Butte (Arco): 208-527-3463
Caribou (Soda Springs): 208-547-4375
Franklin (Preston): 208-852-0478
Oneida (Malad): 208-766-4764
Power (Am. Falls): 208-226-5096
Aberdeen Clinic: 208-397-3764
Fort Hall Clinic: 208-238-5448