The Bear Lake County Commissioners held a special meeting on August 13, which began with discussions about the generator and a change order for indoor windows in the new courthouse. The board decided to stay with a 600 amp generator, and agreed to an administrative approval of eight ballistic glass windows, at an additional cost of $1,800 each. Commissioner Rex Payne pointed out that this is the first change order that has cost any additional money, that the first one actually saved $25,000, so the project is still on budget.
Fish and Game Senior Conservation Officer, Raleigh Scott and Forest Ranger, Michael Duncan came to discuss an access issue on Fossil Canyon Road. The new owner of the property at the end of that road, which borders Forest Service land, is locking the cattle gate and has placed a sign instructing people to call him for access. The owner is reportedly only allowing access if he does not have his cattle in there. Chairman Vaughn Rasmussen reported that the gate was indeed locked the night before and that the county road map shows this road as a county right-of-way to the Forest Service boundary. County Attorney Adam McKenzie will send the property owner a letter.
The board discussed and approved Resolution #2019-10, to certify compliance with requirements of Idaho Code 63-1315, which was passed by the state legislature to allow for a levy rate increase to pay for the new courthouse. They also reviewed a few personnel policies, including texts between employees and how they apply to public records requests. Rasmussen stated he would talk to ICRMP (Idaho Counties Risk Management Program) for advisement. They also discussed cash handling, as well as compensation and vacation time policies, which were added to next month’s agenda.
The commissioners also approved to reassign commissioner Brad Jensen in place of Rasmussen to attend Bear Lake Regional Commission meetings, due to scheduling conflicts. Bids were then opened for surplus equipment, and the board approved the sale of three vehicles. Jaren Stevens was present to receive a scholarship award from the Idaho Association of Counties for $1,000. The board then went into executive session for approximately 30 minutes.
Krystal Harmon, from the Southeast Idaho Council of Governments, provided an update on progress for the senior center grant project. Bids for the project will begin in January 2020, and construction should be completed by September 2020. Commissioner Rex Payne stated it would be good if construction could begin earlier. Senior Center president Jean Alleman inquired about adding cooktops instead of just ovens. Payne advised making any change requests now, as they will only cost more later. Jensen said that cooktops might make sense for emergency purposes.
Kevin Kuther and Lan Smith from the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council presented information on the Idaho Transportation Department’s truck routes and permitting program. ITD wants to establish a freight network statewide, to streamline the routing and permitting process as well as to help counties protect their assets. The opt-in allows ITD to issue the permits, and they provide the county with a monthly report. The counties provide four separate maps, which identify contiguous routes to a destination, each based on width, vertical clearance, weight, and length. Rasmussen stated they would ask Superintendent Esquibel to investigate routes, and added it to the September agenda.
The board announced that interviews for the Public Defender would be conducted on August 28 at 3 PM. They then returned to executive session, adjourning the public meeting. For more information or minutes of the meeting, please visit bearlakecounty.info, or call the clerk’s office at (208) 945-2212, ext. 5.