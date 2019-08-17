Another beautiful day in the Bear Lake Valley as thirteen women came to participate in Ladies’ Day on Wednesday, August 14. The women were excited to have Ann Lutz back with them this week. She is here from Arizona for her 55th class reunion from Montpelier High School. It was really fun to golf and visit with her again. The women formed four teams and played a scramble called “Flip Flop”. In this game a regular scramble is played and when the teams scores are turned in the numbers in their scores are flip flopped.
Being excellent strategists, the women all came in with scores of 40. After the scores were flip flopped they became scores of 04, which of course created a four way tie. This led to a score card play-off to determine the day’s winners. The teams scores were compared beginning with hole one where all teams still remained tied. On the second hole one of the teams fell out of the competition. The remaining three teams stayed tied until hole six on the scorecard. On that hole the team of Cyndie Birch, Connie Hymas and Nola Jones flipped into first place and the team of Judi Naylor, Jill Kunz, and Cindy Raymond flopped into second.
Inadvertently one of the women announced that the day’s winner was a different team, so two of the winning team members left before the club house announced the correct winners and a picture could be taken. However, we do have an “Oh No” moment to report. As one of the women prepared to leave, she unloaded her golf bag from the golf cart and then began talking to another person. At the completion of their conversation she got in her vehicle and backed up right over her golf bag and clubs. Taking the accident in stride she commented that she’s been “wanting to get new clubs”. We are happy to report that her golf bag sustained most of the damage, and her clubs seem to have survived the attempt to replace them with new clubs!!!