The nationally recognized My Artrepreneur Program™, an art-centered business and marketing course designed to help artists build a sustainable life in the arts, is coming to southeast Idaho under the sponsorship of the Idaho Commission on the Arts in partnership with the Pocatello Art Center. Registration for the course is still open, with some slots remaining, scholarships of $700 available for most participants.

Based on the needs of creative individuals, over fifty-four hours of intense instruction helps artists prepare thirty-five practical business tools, from honing an artist statement to building a plan that works for the artist.


