The nationally recognized My Artrepreneur Program™, an art-centered business and marketing course designed to help artists build a sustainable life in the arts, is coming to southeast Idaho under the sponsorship of the Idaho Commission on the Arts in partnership with the Pocatello Art Center. Registration for the course is still open, with some slots remaining, scholarships of $700 available for most participants.
Based on the needs of creative individuals, over fifty-four hours of intense instruction helps artists prepare thirty-five practical business tools, from honing an artist statement to building a plan that works for the artist.
An independent study featured in the National Governor’s Association showed that artists participating in the course increased their confidence in business management, developed clearer financial goals in their business of art, and made significant progress toward their business of art goals, including increasing income, building wider customer bases, and increasing out-of-state sales.
All workshops will be held at the Pocatello Art Center with workshop one beginning the course on March 25-26, 2023. Workshop two follows May 20-21; workshop three, July 29-30, and workshop four, September 25-24. The Commission offers scholarships to reduce the tuition, students are responsible for their own lodging and transportation.
Since 2018, groups of artists from across Idaho have learned and benefited from the My Artrepreneur Program approach to creating a sustainable business in art. Groups have met in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho Falls, Boise, Twin Falls, Moscow, and now Pocatello.
The Idaho Commission on the Arts is the official state agency for the support and development of the arts in Idaho. The Commission promotes excellence, education in the arts, access to the arts, and community investment in the arts.
