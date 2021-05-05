The Bear Lake County Landfill, now known as the IDAWY Solid Waste District Bear Lake Facility, is offering a free spring cleanup period Monday through Saturday, May 3 through 8. During this time, Bear Lake residents can take their garbage to the Facility and not have it count toward their county-assessed tonnage that is based on the property taxes they pay. Most all garbage is allowed such as household garbage, trees, limbs, and even appliances such as refrigerators, freezers, and washers and dryers. There are different areas marked with signs for different types of trash — areas such as General Waste, Refrigerators and Freezers, Oil and Paint, Batteries, Metal, Trees and Limbs (which does not include man-made wood products such as lumber), and Animals. There are, however, some items that are exempt from the “free” offer. They will still be accepted but will have a charge associated with them. Those include such items as tires, campers, motor homes, trailers, and county-hauled animals. Tires up to 20 inches in diameter will cost $2 each, those over 20 inches will cost $5 each, heavy equipment tires $15 each, and earth-mover tires $100 each. Something new at the Facility is a charge for trailers, campers, and mobile homes. It used to be they could be brought to the Facility and the weight would go toward your county-assessed tonnage. Now travel trailers/campers are charged $100 each and mobile homes $300 each when they are brought in. If you have never been to the Facility before, please stop at the scale house window and ask for directions to each area or for any information you may need. Otherwise, please stop on the scale upon entering the Facility for a loaded weight and upon leaving for an unloaded weight. This is something that is required. If you need to call the IDAWY Solid Waste District Bear Lake Facility for any reason, the number is 208-847-4259. They are very friendly and anxious to help in any way they can.
