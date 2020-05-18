Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Do you still have your Spring Coloring book pictures?  Please turn them into the businesses or The News-Examiner by  May 26.  Each page you turn in will enter you in a drawing for a cash prize.  All ages can enter. Need another coloring book? Please call The News-Examiner at 208-847-0552 and we will get you one.  Please support the businesses that help bring you this contest.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.