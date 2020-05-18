Do you still have your Spring Coloring book pictures? Please turn them into the businesses or The News-Examiner by May 26. Each page you turn in will enter you in a drawing for a cash prize. All ages can enter. Need another coloring book? Please call The News-Examiner at 208-847-0552 and we will get you one. Please support the businesses that help bring you this contest.
- Read the latest edition of the News-Examiner in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Latest Bear Laker
- Read the latest edition of the Bear Laker in our e-edition format.
News Trending Today
-
Missing $5,000 sculpture found near Collinston
-
Charges filed against Logan man accused of assaulting pregnant woman
-
Baseball-coronavirus issue persists in Providence
-
Hyrum man charged with 10 felonies after allegedly stealing shed, possessing firearms
-
Going yellow: Utah governor to relax coronavirus rules in much of state