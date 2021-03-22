In 2021, the spring equinox occurred on Saturday, Mar. 20. This marked the astronomical first day of Spring in the Northern Hemisphere.
In the Northern Hemisphere, the March equinox (spring equinox or vernal equinox) takes place when the sun crosses the equator line heading north. This event marks the start of Spring in the northern half of the globe. After this date, the Northern Hemisphere begins to be tilted more toward the sun which results in more daylight hours and warmer temperatures. In the Southern Hemisphere, it’s the opposite. In other words, the March equinox marks the start of autumn as the Southern Hemisphere begins to be tilted away from the sun.
In 2021, the March equinox happened on Saturday, Mar. 20, at 5:30 a.m. EDT. In the Northern Hemisphere, that date marked the start of the Spring season.
The word “equinox” comes from the Latin words for “equal night”—aequus (equal) and nox (night).
On the equinox, the length of day and night is nearly equal in all parts of the world. With the equinox, we enjoy increasing sunlight hours, with earlier dawns and later sunsets. On the March equinox, the sun crosses the celestial equator going south to north. It’s called the “celestial equator” because it’s an imaginary line in the sky above the Earth’s equator.
If you were standing on the equator, the sun would pass directly overhead on its way north.
Equinoxes are the only two times a year that the sun rises due east and sets due west for all of us on Earth.
Our ancestors were more connected to the sun than we are today. They observed its pathway across the sky; they tracked how the sunrise, sunset, and day length changed using the Sun and Moon as a clock and calendar.
There are many ancient sites that mark the equinoxes. One of the most famous ancient Spring equinox celebrations was at Chichen Itza in Mexico. The Mayans built a huge pyramid around the year A.D. 1000 and it still stands today. The play of the sun’s light on that pyramid signals the beginning of the seasons. And on the Spring equinox, it looks like a huge snake is slithering down the steps. Mayans called this day “the return of the Sun serpent.”
What are some of the signs of Spring in Bear Lake? Maybe that the snow is melting. Maybe it’s all the mud! Maybe someone has seen a flower peaking out of the ground or a tree budding. Or maybe you’ve noticed the birds flying around and chirping loudly, happy in Spring’s sunny skies. Or maybe you’ve been driving around and seen the geese that have come into the valley or the swans on the water. Maybe you are familiar with baby animals being born this time of year, whether they are farm animals or animals in the wild. Whatever it may be, there have been signs of Spring in the valley even though there is still some lingering snow.
Soon it will green up and the trees and flowers will really sprout. The real warmth will come and flower beds will grow, lawns will need to be mowed and trimmed, and Spring will turn to Summer. But for now, let’s enjoy the first signs of Spring and the new growth and possibilities it brings. Freshness and new birth are what it’s all about, and we should breathe it all in as long as we can.