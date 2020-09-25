IDAHO FALLS, Idaho – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Idaho Falls District, Idaho Department of Lands, Bureau of Reclamation, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Caribou-Targhee National Forest (NF) are lifting Stage One Fire Restrictions effective Friday, Sept. 25 at 12:01 a.m.
“With the recent rains we’ve received across the area, our wildfire potential has dropped enough to allow us to lift the restrictions. Elevated fire potential still remains across most of East Idaho though.” said Mike Johnston, Forest Fire Management Officer. “We’ve had enough fire across the west this year so please make sure we are doing our part to prevent human-caused fires including putting out all campfires and warming fires.”
Stage One Fire Restrictions will be lifted on all lands managed by the BLM Idaho Falls District, Idaho Department of Lands, Fort Hall Agency, Bureau of Reclamation, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Caribou-Targhee National Forest and privately owned forested lands in Bannock, Bonneville, Bingham, Bear Lake, Butte, Cassia, Clark, Caribou, Freemont, Franklin, Jefferson, Madison, Power, Teton Counties and a portion of Blaine and Oneida Counties. Restrictions for the Caribou-Targhee NF include all CTNF-managed lands in Lemhi County, Idaho, and Teton and Lincoln Counties, Wyoming, and Box Elder County, Utah.
Lifting the restrictions means the public is free to build a campfire, use a charcoal barbecue, or smoke outside of designated campgrounds and recreation sites. Fire managers are reminding people that eastern Idaho is still in High Fire Danger, and to use water to put out all campfires and to soak all charcoal and hot ash from barbecue grills and stoves.
The BLM Fire Prevention Order remains in effect for all BLM-managed lands within Idaho. This order prohibits discharging, using or possessing fireworks, discharging a firearm using incendiary, steel core or tracer ammunition, or burning, igniting or causing to burn explosive material, including exploding targets. Fireworks and exploding targets are always prohibited on National Forest lands.
Contact your local fire department for any fire restrictions on private or county-managed lands. For additional information on Stage One Fire Restrictions, please visit http://www.idahofireinfo.com/p/fire-restrictions.html or call the Idaho Fire Restrictions Hotline at 1.844.433.4737.