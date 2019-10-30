With the cold, crisp air outside and school well on its way; with leaves turning and now falling and even snow showing up here and there, the holidays are beginning to enter our minds and plans are beginning to form.
We all have our usual traditions from carving pumpkins to making gingerbread houses. Further on into the holidays more of us give thanks around the Thanksgiving dinner table or serve those in need. At Christmas time others decorate trees, hang stockings, send out cards, write letters to Santa, make Christmas cookies, or just drive around looking at all of the beautiful lights.
No matter what your family traditions are, there are lots of things to do around the valley this Holiday Season to maybe add to your traditions or to do again if you have already added them:
On Sat., Nov. 9, there will be a Bear Lake Christmas Gingerbread House Activity from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Senior Center. Houses and frosting are provided for $10. Bring your own decorations and candy. For questions, call 208-847-3141.
There will be a Oregon Trail Center Craft Show on Fri., Nov. 29, from noon to 6 p.m. and on Sat., Nov. 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Santa will be available from noon to 3 p.m.
Drop Off Times for Festival of the Trees will be Monday, Dec. 2 and Tuesday, Dec. 3. The Trail Center will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. for drop off/decorating of trees/wreaths, nativities and gingerbread houses. Prizes for children’s categories. 208-847-3800
The Festival of Tress will be held Wed., Dec. 4, and Thur., Dec. 5, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Fri., Dec. 6 from noon to 9 p.m.; and Sat., Dec 9, from noon to 7 p.m. Entertainment will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Entrance donation of $1 per night or $5 for family pass. Free refreshments.
Light Up Main Sreet will be Fri., Dec. 6. Parade line-up at 5:30 p.m. Parade starts at 6 p.m. Santa will be available from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Craft Fair entry forms at the News-Examiner.)
There will be a Saddle Strings concert Sat., Dec 8, at 7:30 p.m. Cost for the concert will be $15. Dinner will be at 6 p.m. Cost $30. Tickets available at www.OregonTrailCenter.org.
A Live Nativity will be in Gundersen’t Parking lot on Sat., Dec. 14 at 1:30 p.m. Narration starts at 2 p.m.
Up-to-date details on the majority of these activities can be found on FaceBook Events by searching for “Bear Lake Christmas.”
Whether you are out caroling, shopping for gifts, looking for Santa to sit on his lap, or serving others, you will be able to find entertainment and fun somewhere in valley. Bring the family and enjoy the holidays. You never know — you might just start a whole new family tradition!