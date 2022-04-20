A large sign on the wall of the Paris Elementary School (PES) library says, “I do believe something very magical can happen when you read a good book.”
And students now have greater opportunity to read good books because of a $5,000 grant from the Idaho Commission for Libraries (ICFL), according to media aid Lindy Stock. She said this is the second time PES has been awarded this grant money.
“This is huge,” Lindy said. “Ten thousand dollars is a lot of money, and we are so grateful.”
She added that the grant pays strictly for brand new books, and ICFL requires that 40 percent of those new books be non-fiction. The purpose of the grant is to foster a love of reading in the students.
The grant was awarded in September and required that the funds be spent by April 1, with a final report submitted to ICFL by the end of April.
Lindy rotates the library inventory to keep it up-to-date and make sure there is a balance between history and current situations. In determining which books to purchase, she gets input from teachers, students, and parents.
“It’s not my library. It’s theirs. The students know what they like and they’re a part of it all,” she said.
Each book costs between $13 and $17 and must be library bound, Lindy explained. Paperback books don’t even last a whole school year.
Students at PES participate in Accelerated Reader, a computer-based program used to monitor reading progress based on each student’s individual reading level. After reading a book, the student is awarded points by taking an online quiz which measures reading comprehension.
Lindy said it’s very time-consuming to label each new book with reading level, possible points earned, and the test number. She expressed gratitude for the help of parents and high school students who participated in the process.
Christy Transtrum, a retired nurse from Bear Lake Memorial Hospital, also labeled about half of the new books. Christy later died from COVID-19. To honor her, Lindy attached a sticker inside each book labeled by Christy which says, “In Loving Memory of Christy Transtrum.”
“I tell the children that I was not a reader when I was younger,” Lindy smiled. “Some of them can relate to that.”
But the students are encouraged and rewarded for every effort. They receive a certificate and a metal tag, like a dog tag, for each 10, 25, 50, and 100 points they earn. They can collect and
wear the tags on a chain. The Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) also manages a store where students can exchange reading points for toys or treats.
The school has a special reading week where the students are given extra time to read. Dads are invited to come read with their children one early morning each year for “Dads and Doughnuts.” Each time a student earns 100 points, or 50 points for younger children, their picture is posted on the wall. And there is a special Accelerated Reader party at the end of the school year.
Lindy also thanked the PTO for purchasing furniture for the library.
She said she likes to open the library at least a couple of times a week during the summer so parents and students can take advantage of the opportunity to read together.