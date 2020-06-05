BOISE, IDAHO — April 22, 2020 — Here’s a reminder that Idaho has extended the 2019 income tax filing and payment due date to June 15 this year. File and pay by June 15 to avoid any penalty and interest charges.
The Idaho State Tax Commission’s customer service counters remain closed to the public due to Governor Little’s order for people to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic. However, the agency continues to process tax returns as they come in.
“The best way to file your taxes while following social distancing is to e-file your return or mail it to us,” Tax Commission Chairman Tom Harris said.
The Tax Commission website – tax.idaho.gov – has answers to many questions and includes links to software providers offering free e-filing for people with an adjusted gross income of $69,000 or less. Visit the free e-file page at tax.idaho.gov/freefile.
E-filing is the easiest and quickest way to file a return. The software walks you through the steps and does the math for you. You also get confirmation that the state received your return.
If you have taxes due, you can schedule electronic payments on dates you choose by using the website’s free Quick Pay service or through e-file providers that offer a free direct debit option. You can use either option to spread out payments until the June 15 due date.
If you’re receiving a refund, the quickest and most secure way to get it is by using direct deposit.
The Tax Commission also reminds you to report use tax on your returns for any untaxed goods you bought last year. If you didn’t pay sales tax when buying the goods, you owe a 6% use tax for using or storing them in Idaho.
To contact the Tax Commission:
Call (208) 334-7660 in the Boise area or toll free at (800) 972-7660
Email taxrep@tax.idaho.gov