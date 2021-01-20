Mark Harris

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

"Today, at the 59th Inaugural Ceremony, democracy moved forward, a hallmark of our great nation. The world watched as our country experienced the peaceful transition of power, serving as an assurance of the unwavering stability of our democracy and our American ideals. We pray for our leaders, President Biden and Vice President Harris, and our country as we move forward as one nation under God. In the words of President Ronald Reagan, 'in the eyes of many in the world, this every-four-year ceremony we accept as normal is nothing less than a miracle.' "

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.