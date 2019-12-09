Boise, Idaho – A youth-led initiative to change adult attitudes about selling and providing alcohol to minors is currently underway at liquor stores across the state.
This public awareness campaign represents a continuing partnership between The Idaho Office of Drug Policy, the Idaho State Liquor Division, and 24 community prevention organizations to bring attention to the issue of underage drinking during the holiday season—when youth are more likely to get alcohol from adults they already know.
“We know that 46.6 percent of Idaho youth who drink underage usually obtain alcohol by someone giving it to them, including through adults 21 and older who can purchase it legally,” said Melinda Smyser, Administrator of the Idaho Office of Drug Policy.
Students from local community-based leadership groups are working with participating ISLD stores to spread “Sticker Shock” waves across Idaho. Their goal: reach adults who might be willing to buy alcohol for— or make alcohol available to— youth under 21.
According to Administrator Smyser, “This important campaign reminds Idaho adults of the legal consequences of providing alcohol to minors and will help us in keep Idaho kids alcohol-free not only during the holiday season but year-round.”
Student volunteers place attention-grabbing stickers on the bags that customers receive when purchasing products from liquor stores. The “Think Twice or Pay the Price” stickers are attention-grabbing and provide a strong reminder: “If You Provide Alcohol to Minors, You Could Face up to $1,000 in Fines & up to one year in Jail.”
“The Liquor Stores in Idaho appreciate our partnership with the ODP on the Think Twice campaign,” said Jeff Anderson, Director of the Idaho State Liquor Division. “Our job is to responsibly offer spirits to Idahoans. Unfortunately, some think it’s okay to provide alcohol to people under 21. It’s not okay. Underage drinking doesn’t start with a drink, it starts with an excuse by adults. The excuse goes something like this: ‘we all did it when we were young’. That excuse can land you in jail and worse, it can affect a young person’s life forever.”