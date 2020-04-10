I stole this from an old professor of mine that I highly look up to and respect. It is worth the read and may help us to understand that while the curve looks better, it doesn’t mean we are out of this yet.
1) “All models are wrong but some are useful.” This old stats aphorism is worth understanding correctly. It doesn’t mean that models have no value. It isn’t arguing that we shouldn't use our best scientific models to inform policy on scientific issues. Data and the models built out of them are very useful. They are never 100% right (never) but they often capture significant elements of the truth. They often point in the right direction. And they get better over time and with more data. That is true with the COVID-19 modeling.
2)The accuracy of statistical models. The best models gather and use “valid” data, meaning they seek the right information, things most important to know to understand the issue. They also seek “reliable” data, in other words gathering information consistently and accurately. The WHO’s initial model of 3.4% morbidity wasn’t wrong because of any conspiracy, nor was it a bad model. It was a valid model. It was based however on limited cases from China (all we had at the time). It was not as reliable as we wanted because we didn’t have widespread testing of populations either from China or elsewhere. We still don’t. The WHO model was based on the best evidence at that time and was worth taking seriously for that reason. Like polling data, all statistics have margins of error. Yet, our formal models for COVID-19 are still MUCH better for finding the truth of it than ideology, gut feelings, emotions, etc. Such models again get better with time and more data. The scientific method remains the best toolkit we have to answer scientific questions.
3) “All models are wrong” goes in BOTH directions. Predictive models can estimate too large or too small. Going back to early in the year, how should countries respond to the WHO’s 3.4% death rate? Remember, at that moment in time their number could be too high but it was equally probable that it was too low. How many millions of people are in that potential range of likely outcomes? What if morbidity had been 5% or 7% - both as probable as the 1% Fauci noted (1% is still about 10 times more deadly than the flu). Say 40% of the US Population got COVID-19 in the first 12 months. 5% mortality across 40% of the population = 6.6 million dead in one year. 60% (also a possibility) = 9.9 million dead in 2020. What if either the death or infection rate was even higher than that? Consider what risk management demands in those situations.
4) If you wait to find out how accurate a pandemic model is, it will be too late to do anything about it. Yes, our best models are revising down but they could start going back up again. The Spanish Flu came raging back in its second year. It would have been irresponsible of countries, companies, churches, etc. to wait for potentially better data that could also have been much worse. Mitigation policies only work if they are deployed prior to broad outbreaks with the potential COVID-19 carries. There are important reasons why major US businesses pushed the US towards our current social distancing activities. Businesses starting with the NBA and moving quickly through the tech fields pushed us based on detailed risk management analyses. Those industries don’t give up billions in profits on hunches. Given the best numbers we had and even with the current numbers, it would have been irresponsible to do anything different.
5) The worst mistakes we have made in the US regarding COVID-19 models and subsequent policies involve the painful and ongoing delay in implementing widespread testing. We are still nowhere close to the number of tests necessary to improve the models. More data = better models. It didn’t help at all that we started off being distrustful of anything scientific, calling the pandemic a hoax, etc. We lost a lot of time and likely some lives unnecessarily. Given the lack of sufficient data, stronger stay-at-home policies were and remain the best viable policy option available. While I doubt it, it is true that a lot more tests early might have created the potential for different mitigation policies.
6) There remains a broad scientific consensus that these policies are the right thing to do, EVEN as we revise numbers down. There are a few outliers out there arguing otherwise but they are just that - outliers. Be extremely wary of outliers. Particularly if you find their comments on more biased ideological media. (The folks often using the MSM trope). Overall, the data shows that countries with strong isolation policies have done better than those that have not. The scientific consensus remains that flattening the curve remains the best policy option based on the evidence we have right now.
7) The power and danger of exponential change. COVID-19 is still spreading. Detroit recently became a hotspot and Hong Kong might be beginning a potential second spike. A lot of people have mentioned Sweden’s lack of isolation policies. Total deaths in Sweden have sadly jumped 60% in just 48 hours. Cases there are growing fast. That type of exponential growth is possible anywhere. The first 5000 deaths in the US took over a month. The second 5000 deaths took 5 days. Hot spots can pop up and we don’t know where. The data shows exponential growth in cases and deaths isn’t just probable but likely in some places.
I agree with those that say we shouldn’t panic but we should also be responsible. Like all good policy should be. To use Constitutional language a little out of context - to do what is “necessary” yet also “proper.” One of the few things I’ve heard the President say that is accurate is that this will end. We will return to normal life. Even though it’s inherently messy, I hope we go with the consensus of science and medicine to determine when.
Charles Horikami is a Social Studies Teacher at BLMS, and the Legislative District 32 Chair for the Idaho State Republican Party, and a member of the Montpelier City Council. The views expressed are not representative of the BLSD, the City of Montpelier, or of the Idaho State Republican Party. He can be contacted at chorikami@gmail.com and welcomes all comments and critiques.