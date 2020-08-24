Sterling Blaine Wallentine, age 57, passed away on August 22, 2020. In his home Paris, Idaho.
Blaine was born on October 25, 1962, In Montpelier to Sterling Ray Wallentine and Annette Erickson Wallentine. He was the third of five children. He attended school in bear lake county and graduated from Bear Lake High school. He played football and basketball in school. He enjoyed all sports, including lifting weights. He also enjoyed outdoor activities and spending time with his kids and grandkids.
Blaine was blessed with three children, Brandon Wayne, Katie Marie, Casey Jordan.
He is survived by four grandchildren, Remee, Shantilly, Rowdy, and Ryklin.
He is also survived by his parents Sterling Ray Wallentine and Annette Erickson Wallentine, four siblings Robert Wallentine, Sonia (Kendall) Ward, Janet (Scott) Nelson, Susan (Ezra) Farmer, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020. At the Paris Ward chapel. A viewing will be held prior to the Service from 11:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. for family members and close friends. Service will start at 12:15 p.m. Burial will be held in Pairs cemetery. Under the direction of Mathews Schwab Mortuary.
The Family Expresses their gratitude of many who have shown their kindness and support during these times.