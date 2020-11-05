Stockton Moroni Schwab, son of Alan and Jarilyn Schwab of St. Charles, has been called to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He will be serving in the California Ventura Spanish Speaking mission. His mission will begin on November 4th.
