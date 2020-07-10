The News-Examiner would like you to submit your pioneer heritage stories to us.
Tell us about your pioneer ancestors; did they come across the plains, did they come in covered wagons, or did they walk. Or maybe they came later and had an easier trip than the early pioneers. Maybe they even came with the party that first saw the Salt Lake Valley. Whatever your pioneer story is, we would like to hear it here at the News-Examiner.
Send us any pictures you have to go along with you stories as well. Send us pictures of your ancestors, pictures of early houses, pictures of early books, or anything you might have. We are capable of keeping them safe and clean for you until our project is finished. And we can make copies of them right here in our office.
If you would like to do some research, our website is available to you as well. You can research any articles the Paris Post, the Montpelier Examiner, or The News-Examiner has done clear back to the early 1880s by going to news-examiner.net and clicking on “Archives.” You will be surprised at what little treasures you will find in our archives.
You can send the stories and pictures to mhigley@news-examiner.net, or if you prefer to hand-write them, you can drop them off at our office.