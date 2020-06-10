As a senior project, three Bear Lake High School girls, Halsey Grosse, +++, and +++, with Kandi Eborn as their supervisor, are doing the Third Annual Suicide Walk on June 27 from 9 a.m. to approximately 12 noon.
It will begin at the high school with a speaker and a bead ceremony. The speaker, at this point, will be announced in next week’s paper. In the bead ceremony, the color of your bead tells why you are doing the walk.
The walk will be from the high school, down 3rd Street toward the baseball diamond, and back to the high school, making that loop twice.
The walk will be completely on pavement, so everyone is invited whether you are on foot, in a wheelchair, or using a walker. There will be painted rocks along the route, and you are welcome to pick one up and take it home if it means something to you.
According to Kandi, they are here to reach out to others who need help and are trying to make everyone aware of the suicide situation that is in the Montpelier area. Montpelier is a high-risk area for suicide, and Kandi herself has lost a son to suicide, which is why she is involved in the suicide walk and wants to bring everyone’s attention to the seriousness of the problem.
They would like everyone to come and walk, but if you can’t, they would like you to come and at least hear the speaker and join the bead ceremony.
Donations are accepted and will go toward suicide prevention in Idaho.
If you have any questions, please call Kandi at 208-251-1554.