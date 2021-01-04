Cokeville Sundog

Beautiful Sun dog seen in Cokeville

 Jan Moody

On Friday, January 1, 2021 residents of Cokeville, who woke up early enough, were able to view an incredible sun dog. This is a beautiful place we live in.

