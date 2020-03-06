Well, it has been quite the week. Since last week most of the Democratic candidates for office have dropped out, a couple of them before Super Tuesday which changed things quite a bit. In total 5 have dropped out, leaving only 3 (only 2 of them matter).
On Sunday, March 1st, Pete Buttigieg dropped out and on Monday, Amy Klobuchar dropped out as well. These were the big changes going into Super Tuesday because they both endorsed Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee that they preferred. The timing of this is huge because if they had dropped out after Super Tuesday, they would have probably both taken a few delegates and changed the results of who would have been winning the delegate race after Super Tuesday.
Because of this Joe Biden was able to pick up a lot of their supporters which bolstered his numbers on Super Tuesday. Now there is no way of knowing exactly how many voters switched to him versus other candidates, but I feel the conversation of the front runner would be a lot different if it hadn’t happened. As it is, Biden is sitting at an estimated 627 delegates to Bernie Sanders’ 551. This is estimated because not all votes have been counted and turned in yet.
This of course makes Biden the front runner, but not to the extent that Hillary Clinton was 4 years ago. After Super Tuesday Biden is only ahead by about 80 delegates, while 4 years ago Clinton was ahead by around 200 delegates. If Buttigieg and Klobuchar hadn’t dropped out and endorsed Biden I feel that Bernie would currently be in the lead, by a small margin, but still in the lead.
But wait! We’re not done yet. On Wednesday Bloomberg dropped out winning 60 delegates on Super Tuesday and also endorsed Biden. Now we can’t say for sure that Biden will get those delegates come convention time, but after the first vote chances are good that he will. Add that to Klobachar’s and Buttigieg’s delegates and Biden effectively has over 700 delegates.
The most interesting part of this is that Bloomberg spent over $500 million on ads leading up to Super Tuesday (some estimates put it closer to $700 million), we won’t know the full amount until the next campaign finance report. But compare that to the entire spending of the 2016 presidential campaigns for that entire year being $2.6 billion and wow, Bloomberg just threw away a lot of money. He says that he will continue to finance and support whoever the Democrats nominate to beat Trump.
Then earlier today, Warren dropped out. While she hasn’t endorsed anyone yet, many suspect that she will endorse Biden before the next big election day next Tuesday, March 10th. Which just so happens to be Idaho’s primary election day. The only one who hasn’t dropped out is Tulsi Gabbard who has a total of 2 delegates. Not dropping out is making her more and more irrelevant in the Democratic Party as many of her own supporters are now moving to candidates they think can beat Trump and question why she is still trying.
Ultimately what this all means is that Democrats will have either Sanders or Biden as their nominee come November and things being as close as they are, I’m not sure I could tell you who it will be. If I had to make a wager I would say that Biden will be that nominee. As the more moderate of the two he has an actual chance of beating Trump, but I’m gonna go ahead and say as well that that chance is pretty small. No matter the case, next week, Tuesday, March 10th, is our chance to vote and I encourage you all to get out and vote. As always, if you need a ride, give me a call, send me an email, and if I can’t get you there, I will find someone who can.
Charles Horikami is a Social Studies Teacher at BLMS, and the Legislative District 32 Chair for the Idaho State Republican Party, and a member of the Montpelier City Council. The views expressed are not representative of the BLSD, the City of Montpelier, or of the Idaho State Republican Party. He can be contacted at chorikami@gmail.com and welcomes all comments and critiques.