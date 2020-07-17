The Bear Lake County School Board held their regular monthly meeting on July 14, 2020.
The meeting was held by Zoom due to the fact that CorDistrict has received some additional funding, which will help them stay current with devices. The District needs to continue to replace devices so they stay current. In grades K-2 in Georgetown and A.J., they are current. Paris is a little short. They are working on resolving that issue. The Board will work on doing a new five-year plan. The state has helped with technology and funded well until this year.
The next item discussed was the Return to School Plan. The District does not have a lot of specifics at this time. They want to have the kids back to school. They hope to have the details out by July 24 or the first of the following week. The Board needs to focus on the kids being back in school.
The committee is meeting later this week. They will help decide on specifics. It will be a three-pronged plan. The first prong is school as normal as possible. The Superintendent did put out the fact that in many situations, they can’t provide six-foot distancing. There is some risk. The second prong will be some type of blending learning. The third prong will be a distance learning like took place this spring. The distance learning would only happen if dictated by circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic. The committee that is working on this is made up of teachers, food service workers, parents, medical staff, and community members. They will make some recommendations to the District. The Superintendent was worried about supplies, but Mark Nye has done a fantastic job of preparing. There are some supplies that are needed, but overall the District is in a good position. Masks are recommended. If there is someone in the community that can make masks, this would be accepted and appreciated. The District is looking at getting some clear barriers and doing everything they can to protect the students and the staff.
If parents aren’t feeling comfortable about their children returning to school, the District can work with that. The Board received a presentation to a possible solution for these parents.
Angie Grunig has been contacted by community members who want the Board to consider community input. Superintendent Brogan said that he could send out a survey to the parents. It would have a short turn around, but it is possible. Before this article went to press, some parents already received a survey asking for their input.
Paul Alleman commented that the public wants to know what is going to happen, and time is of the essence. He had not seen the State recommendations but asked what would happen with busing. Social distancing will not work there. Brogan responded that busing is one of the things parents need to decide if they are willing to risk. There are not enough drivers, buses, and time to transport with social distance. The District won’t reimburse parents who don’t send their child on the bus, but parents can transport their child themselves. The District will take the precautions they can.
Kendall Roberts ask if staff had been heard from regarding whether or not they are comfortable returning to school. Brogan said that there is some leeway. The staff needs to be protected also.
Tabitha Bissiger reported she had sent out a district-wide email. Julie Rowland will be sharing the results from that email with the committee.
Superintendent then introduced Jen and Jim Goostrey from Overture Learning who presented the Board with of an overview of their company. They shared that their company does online or distance learning within a school district. They have run a private school in Utah in the past. Jen is a licensed educator and was the principal of the private school. Their company allows a student to be enrolled in the public education system but still receive their education with a home school situation. A teacher that is an employee of the District is assigned not to just students but is also assigned a family. This program is for K-8. The teacher mentors the parents to help the parent teach their children. For more information on this program, please look at their website https://www.overturelearning.com/ For this program to be available in our District, the Board would have to agree to participate in this program. Currently, only Oneida and Bonneville joint districts are working with the program. The presentation will be emailed out to all of the school board.
Board training is one of the things presented to the Board; the things put in place to help protect the students and staff. The District will have some challenges with the budget this year, but they are spending the money necessary to do what they need to protect students and staff.
Under What’s Right, Brogan wanted to thank the I.T. staff because they got things set up, provided wi-fi hotspots, and worked with students to make distance learning work. Brogan realizes that having to come in a van to the High School to do homework was not a picnic, but they made it work. The District was ahead of the game with the devices they were able to send home with students.
The custodial staff has worked hard. The custodial department has been short-handed and they have struggled to get staff, but they have all put forth an excellent effort for the schools to be ready to have students return.
The Board then moved to Action Items. The first item, Item E-1, was a motion to approve of denying the Staff Handbooks. The only change was the sick bank and to change the dates. This was approved.
The second item, Item E-2, was the School Handbooks. Principal Kelsey informed the Board the only high school change is that senior projects are going to require students also to do a senior project presentation. Now they will need to do an introduction to a committee, and they will need to pass the presentation off their projects.
Principal Lindsay wanted to have it approved that in the middle school there will be expectations and consequences. They spelled this out very clearly with the result of not meeting these expectations. Up to three incidents will be allowed. The only one is under digital devices, iPad, cell phone, or other devices. The third incident will result in the device being confiscated, and the parent will need to pick up the device from the office and pay a $15.00 fee. After a lengthy discussion with the Board and because a fee would be implemented, there will be a public hearing held at the next school board meeting. The public hearing will be noticed before the Board moves forward with this change.
Principal Jensen asked that the attendance policy make a reflection on the changes that may be necessary due to the COVID-19 virus. All handbooks except the middle school handbook were accepted and passed.
The next item, Item E-3, was to approve of or deny removal of the policy for Employee Recruitment. This passed.
The next item, Item E-4, was not on the items.
The next item, Item E-5, was a new policy. It is the form that is signed by students on Internet Access. This was passed.
The next item, Item E-6, was the Policy for Acceptable Use of Electronic Network. This was approved.
The next item, Item E-7, was a revised policy, the District providing access to Electronic Information. This was approved.
The next item, Item E-8, was on Community Relation-Record to the public. It was approved.
Item E-9, Community relations, Record Request form, Item E-10 Contract for Transportation Services, and Item E-11 policy on Parental Rights were passed.
Item E-12, Curricular Materials, Item E-13, Revised police Adoption and removal of Curricular Materials, and Item E-14 was in regards to High School Graduation Requirements- Publication of Graduation Requirements. All were approved.
Rich Smart then made a motion to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned.