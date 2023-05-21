.Warm temperatures may melt snowpack and increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Bear Lake senior Tayler Crane has capped an impressive year for her school and for her family, bringing home the Idaho 2A title in the girls 100-meter hurdles.
Crane entered the event as a strong favorite, having set personal and school records of 15.40 at the district meet. The next best time for the season among 2A girls was held by West Side's Letti Phillips, at 16.08.
The weather was less than ideal for runners, with temperatures for the Friday/Saturday meet reaching above 90° at Middleton High School, west of Boise.
Crane placed first in the qualifying heat with a time of 15.74, and held steady in the final with a time of 15.79. Sage Rowlan of Aberdeen set a personal record to follow in second (15.99), while the rest of the field fell significantly off Crane's pace. Phillips of West Side finished fifth (16.90).
Crane also set a personal record in the 300-meter hurdles; her time of 45.98 was good for second place behind Malad's Oaklie Hebdon (45.74). Letti Phillips finished third (47.14).
The medal adds to a haul of trophies this year for Bear Lake High School, which saw both its football and boys basketball team bring home state titles. Crane's younger brother, Bryson, played a key role on both teams. The school also saw Walker Pelto add an individual title in wrestling.
The Bear Lake track & field team notched another state 2A academic championship, following in the path of the football and boys basketball teams. As a team at the state meet, the Bears finished 11th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.