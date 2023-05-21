t

Tayler Crane runs hurdles in Malad, May 3.

 Ken Timothy

Bear Lake senior Tayler Crane has capped an impressive year for her school and for her family, bringing home the Idaho 2A title in the girls 100-meter hurdles.

Crane entered the event as a strong favorite, having set personal and school records of 15.40 at the district meet. The next best time for the season among 2A girls was held by West Side's Letti Phillips, at 16.08.


