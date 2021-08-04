In the 66-year history of Miss Rodeo Idaho, Inc. the elite program has become known not just for the exceptional representatives who have worn the crown and for the organization’s dedication to the growth of young women who are passionate about the western way of life but also for having the utmost integrity. That mission has not changed and will not waive. For this reason , we must announce that there was an error min the tabulation of scores which resulted in the incorrect announcement of Miss Rodeo Idaho 2022.
Miss Rodeo Idaho 2022 is Taylor Grace Hymas, the 20-year-old daughter of Tyler and Tacy Hymas from Ovid, Idaho. Taylor is a Boise State University student who represented the Bear Lake County Fair and m Rodeo during this weeks pageant and won the personality, appearance and rodeo knowledge categories.
Lydia Rose Miller, 21, of Buhl, won the public speaking and horsemanship categories and is the 1st runner up to Miss Rodeo Idaho 2022. She is the daughter of David and Erin Miller and represented the Magic Valley Stampede and Twin Fall County Fair.
Miss Rodeo Idaho Inc. President Sheri Arkoosh released this statement regarding the error:
“There has never been a question of honesty with this pageant and that cannot change today. For the trust of this year’s competitors and any in the future, the error must be rectified. We regret the error was undetected until after the incorrect results were announced. The scores in one category were inadvertently duplicated, leading to a shift in the overall winners. The error was caught in post event record keeping that is routine with each pageant. We sincerely apologize for this regrettable situation and the distress it has caused.”
