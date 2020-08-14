The regular August meeting of the Bear Lake County School Board was held Aug. 11, 2020. All members were present. After the regular business of the meeting, the public was given a chance to be heard. No public attendees requested to be heard.
The Superintendent then presented a plaque to Debbie Keetch and Don Golding. Both were teachers at Bear Lake Middle School who have retired from their teaching careers. Keetch had 41 years working for the School District. Golding taught in Bear Lake for 35 years. Both teachers thanked the District for giving them the opportunities they enjoyed throughout their careers.
The Board then discussed the Building Structure Evaluations that were recently completed. The evaluations, according to board member Rich Smart, were very similar to previous reports. Smart hoped outstanding effort was made on the reports and not just a cut and paste effort. Superintendent Brogan commented he had spent time with the evaluator and felt reasonable effort went into the study.
The Board training for the month was on Grants available to the District that have been applied for.
The first grant spoken of was the Idaho Rebound Blending Learning grant. This grant will help with the purchase of devices for distant learning and supplies. Brogan felt the District did an excellent job of starting remote learning in the Spring when the shut down occurred. The grant will help the District have one to one devices for all of the District's students.
The next grant was for a Learning Management System, such as the Summit system, which is currently being used by the high school and some of the middle school grades.
There is a Principal's grant to assist with social and emotional issues the students may have. This may help cover some of the current expenses the District has incurred related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The District will end up spending $30,000 to $40,000 just for cleaning supplies.
There is also a Tech Grant that will help purchase student devices.
Brogan also talked about the new COVID Family First Act and how it compares to the Family Medical Leave Act. The Covid ACT expanses the situations in which Family Medical leave can be used. It also gives two weeks of leave, which will not be applied from employees' banked sick leave.
Superintendent Brogan and Principal Kelsey were able to attend the Idaho Association of Schools Administrator Conference. Superintendent YaBarrow was there and gave the District 5 thermometers and another box of face masks. The Idaho School Board Association is supposed to be sending more covers to each of the schools. Several board members expressed their gratitude for the hard work that has gone into planning for students to safely return to school. Brogan said many people have helped with the planning as well as several community members and committees.
Principal Lindsay showed a video of 6th Grade Back to School Night and talked with several of the kids on how they feel about returning to school. Most are excited to see their friends and be back in class.
They then moved to the Policy portion of the meeting.
E-1 was the first Policy. It was to pass or deny the Bear Lake Middle School handbook. As there was no one for the public meeting on the cell phone's fine fees, the Policy was passed by the Board.
E-2, Overture Learning Contract, was the next item. The Board needs to accept or deny the contract with the Goostrey's for the Home School program. The teachers who assist with the program will be District Employees but will not be full time and will have not benefits. The Goostrey's commented that the District would need to let them know how many new students the District would be willing to accept. The Goostrey's have about 500 students wanting to participate in the program. There are 40-60 currently from our District. Taking students outside the District will help offset the funds lost from the students that are dropping out of the regular school program. It was decided that students must decide by Oct. 1, and once they choose which schedule to be enrolled in, they must remain in that program for the rest of the Semester.
After some clarification and questions, the Board approved accepting the contract.
The next item took the majority of the time. E-3 was the Return to School Plan.
The Board looked at the Return to School plan. The Board also reviewed the recommendations for exposed students and staff. The District will work with the Health Department to determine what is best for students and the community and what level the community is at.
Currently, bus drivers will be expected to take children's temperature before they are allowed to get on the bus. If the child has a fever at 100.4 or higher, they will not be permitted on the bus. The question came up: What about the child who is taken to a site, not at their home such as the local church, and the parents have left and gone to work? The child has a fever. The bus driver has no cell service in this area or radio contact. What is to be done with the child? After several minutes of discussion, it was decided parents need to be aware this could happen, and each family has to have someone wait until the child is allowed on the bus or make arrangements that someone is near to take the child. It was also suggested that the child would need to wear a mask and sit on a specific spot on the bus, then a parent or an adult be contacted to pick the child up at the school that day. Board members have different opinions on this issue. This issue was not resolved.
The Board heard recommendations from Medical personnel. Dr. Jacobsen informed the Board that a significant percentage of children would have COVID-19 and not have a fever. These children could still spread the disease. Jacobsen's recommendation to stop the spread is to require masks for Middle School and High School students; when possible, in Elementary age also. Elementary age children will not be as compliant as the older children, but masks are the most effective way to stop the spread. Several board members expressed that several parents had shown they would not send their children to school if they have to wear masks. It was expressed by most board members that they would not mandate masks. Several opinions were expressed why board members felt this way. In the end, masks are recommended, but not required. Children will have their temperature taken before being allowed on a bus into the school. Children will sit in specific places every day in the class or lunch area. This is so contact tracing is possible. Social distancing will take place when possible; hygiene will be increased, and anyone who tests positive, and possibly their family, will be required to quarantine until they have been fever and or symptom-free for three days. One of the teachers from Georgetown said she had done a contact tracing for the school, and there are many ways everyone is contacting everyone. This is one of the challenges the school will be facing. The current plan could change as the community has more cases and hospitalizations.
The Board approved the modified plan.
The next item was E-4, Fuel Bids. After reviewing the bids, it was decided to award the bid to Kellerstrauss. This was approved.
E-5 was the Modified Bus Routes, and the challenges had been discussed during the school plan. The current bus route modification for COVID was approved.
E-6 was the Immunizations Requirements. The State has made changes in the required immunizations. There are some immunizations Seniors will be required to have. This was approved.
E-7 -E16 were all second readings from policies that were approved for first reading last month. All policies were approved. The final Policy was the Athletics and Activities for the Fall 2020 Guidelines.
Principal Kelsey reported that, at this time, they will allow spectators at the games, but social distancing and masks are recommended. If spectators do not use social distancing, only family members of the athletes will be allowed to attend. All of the games will be broadcast this year.
The transportation policy for the athletes was discussed. If the District moves to Orange, then students will be required to wear a mask. It was decided that if the parent of the child desires, they may transport the child to the games themselves. The coaches may be concerned about the lack of control of the athletes before the game, but this will still be approved. This was approved with the modifications. The Board approved the Policy.
The Board then moved to adjourn the meeting.