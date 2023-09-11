I never really thought that being a part of a city is being part of a team. So I did a little thinking on that concept. Recently I talked with a high school student who plays for the junior varsity football team. Seems the last game they were down quite a bit after the first half, yet for some reason, maybe teamwork and determination, they managed to tie the score and go into overtime.
Well guess what? They won the game! That took a lot of perseverance. That is what our town needs. Perseverance to see it improve and maybe change for the good even if it is a little bit.
There is a lot of similarity in the parables in the Bible on teamwork. In I Corinthians 12:12, the Lord states: “For as the body is one, and hath many members, and all the members of that one body, being many, are one body...”
Another analogy might be seeing the parts of an engine. Those parts must all work together in harmony for the engine to run. If one spark plug or valve is out of tune the car may run, but low gas mileage or rough running will occur. Thus low output and sometimes no forward motion.
So what does all this mean? You and I are part of this valley, yet on a smaller scale we each part of a smaller unit. It might be our family, our church, a city, a small berg, like Bloomington or St. Charles or Bern. For myself I am part of a city: Montpelier, Idaho. It is my responsibility to learn the workings of the city. With that I need to attend the city council meetings, as well as read the city rules and regulations. I need to tour the town and make note of the things that seem to be out of order. For example, empty residences, yards filled with debris and old vehicles, and overall ugliness which affects our town.
How could you help? What do you want people to see when they come to town?
Another issue is being aware of the vote coming in November. Many local officials are now up for reelection or changes in positions. Hopefully some new people met the deadlines for filing to be able to receive votes in November. So decide how you are going to be involved in the workings of where you live.
How about attending a city council meeting, or a commissioners meeting, or a school board meeting?
Never to late to get involved. You can make a difference. So with that, God Bless America and “it’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood.”
