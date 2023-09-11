t

1924 Tustin (CA) High School football team.

I never really thought that being a part of a city is being part of a team. So I did a little thinking on that concept. Recently I talked with a high school student who plays for the junior varsity football team. Seems the last game they were down quite a bit after the first half, yet for some reason, maybe teamwork and determination, they managed to tie the score and go into overtime.

Well guess what? They won the game! That took a lot of perseverance. That is what our town needs. Perseverance to see it improve and maybe change for the good even if it is a little bit.


