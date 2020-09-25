Dear Bear Lake School District Parents/Guardians,
The USDA recently announced the release of funds allowing schools to provide FREE meals to all students through December 31st 2020 or until the fund runs out. We know this will help many families in the Bear Lake community that might not be eligible for free/reduced meals but are still experiencing a hardship due to the effects of COVID 19. Breakfast in Bear Lake School District has always been free the change will be implementing FREE lunch starting October 1st 2020 and it will run until December 31st 2020 or sooner if the funds run out before then. This opportunity will only be offered during regular school days and service times will remain the same.
All lunch money currently paid will remain on student’s account as a credit. Those that have a negative balance please pay so we can start off the 2021 school year with a fresh start.
Please continue to fill out a free/reduced lunch application if you haven’t already so starting January 2021 your student will be on the correct lunch status. http://bearlake.schoollunchapp.com
I hope this brings some help and relief to families especially as we are approaching the holidays. As always, thank you for supporting the Bear Lake School Lunch Program.
Sincerely,
Ashley Preece
BLSD Food Service Director