Terry Kimball passed away peacefully in his home in San Tan Valley, AZ on April 30, 2020. He was born June 30, 1946, to Leslie and Ruth Kimball of Fish Haven, ID. He was the youngest of six children. He is survived by his wife June Esterholdt Kimball, four children Stacey Hall, Chad Kimball, Dana Kann and Tyler Kimball. 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was laid to rest in the Laketown Cemetery on May 7, 2020.
Tags
Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
- Read the latest edition of the News-Examiner in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Latest Bear Laker
- Read the latest edition of the Bear Laker in our e-edition format.
News Trending Today
-
Illegal baseball games raise issues in valley
-
Don't tread on bees: USU professors say 'murder hornets' not a likely threat to Utah
-
After low numbers for weeks, BRHD detects 6 more COVID-19 cases in Cache County
-
Virus causing havoc with Cache Valley's city celebrations
-
Logan Aquatic Center cancels 2020 season, takes opportunity for upgrades