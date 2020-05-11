Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Terry Kimball passed away peacefully in his home in San Tan Valley, AZ on April 30, 2020. He was born June 30, 1946, to Leslie and Ruth Kimball of Fish Haven, ID. He was the youngest of six children. He is survived by his wife June Esterholdt Kimball, four children Stacey Hall, Chad Kimball, Dana Kann and Tyler Kimball. 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was laid to rest in the Laketown Cemetery on May 7, 2020.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.