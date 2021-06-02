Owen Teuscher set the Bear Lake High School’s record this year for individual wins as a baseball pitcher with 101. He also set the single game strikeouts mark with 17 against American Falls.
According to Craig Culver, “Owen was one of three seniors this year on a very young team. We had a difficult season record-wise finishing 6-17-2, but we found a way to win when it mattered most. We made it to State and got invaluable experience for the young players.”
As a result, Owen Teuscher signed as a pitcher for Utah State Eastern University on a baseball scholarship. Since the 1995-96 school year, this is Bear Lake High School’s 31st scholarship for baseball.
Cameron Crane of the high school says, “Owen has an impressive arm. He is an incredible kid and we are very excited for him to live out his dream of playing college baseball as he pitches for Utah State Eastern this fall baseball season.”
Craig Culver goes on to say, “I am fortunate to say I got to coach Owen since the time he was eight years old. I have watched him grow as a player and person. He is a tremendous athlete in all sports, but I have always thought baseball was his best sport.”
It’s always great to see a Bear Lake student succeed. Best of luck, Owen!