The family of Wilbur (Willie) and Eleanor (Nory) Skroh would like to thank all their neighbors and friends in Bear Lake County and beyond for their kindness and caring for our parents, especially in these past few years of their Golden Years, when their health and independence began to decline. Thank you for your condolences and the many thoughtful acts of compassion and sympathy for our family during our bereavement. We sincerely appreciate the beautiful flowers and plants and the donations made in lieu-of-flowers to the local meals-on- wheels organization, the Huntsman Cancer Institute, and other non-profit organizations that were made in memory of our wonderful parents. The Bear Lake Country will always be our home. Just as Mom and Dad did, we will all treasure the memories that we all have made with friends and neighbors in this great little corner of the world. May God bless you all; you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Sharon and Rob Bradley
Ron and Maxine Skroh, Kira Skroh, and Nolan Skroh
Karen and Mark Vedder, Steve and Michelle Vedder, Adalynn and Ethan, and Matt and Rachel Vedder
Read the latest edition of the News-Examiner in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.