For our last meeting in 2020, the Bear Lake Education Foundation granted just over $700 in teacher requests, kicked off the end of year letter drive, and lastly, voted in the new Chairman of our Board. We are all enthusiastic about Elyse Bartschi’s term as our new Chairwoman and know she will do very well, but it goes without saying that we are all a bit heavy-hearted to see the end of Rod Jacobson’s term as our Chairman. Under his leadership, the BLEF was given new life. We’ve had many successes, with the High School gym’s new sound system being the largest. Just within the year that I’ve been able to work alongside Rod, I’ve seen a new program get funded, over $8,000 given out in teacher grant requests, and three students receive scholarships. In one of our last meetings, Mr. Jacobson said, “We aren’t in the business of making money, we’re in the business of giving it away.” And giving away money is something he did very well. Although he will no longer be our Chairman, we are fortunate enough to have him continue as our Vice-Chairman.
I think I speak for all of us in the BLEF and school district when I say thank you, Rod, for being our leader and taking this organization to new heights. That being said, I hope that everyone in the Bear Lake Valley will take the time to read through his last End-of-Year letter and consider donating to the Bear Lake Education Foundation. We are a 501(c)(3) organization that focuses on supporting education in the Bear Lake School District. What better gift to give this year than to education?