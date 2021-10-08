First, everyone, old and young, are encouraged to go to any pumpkin patch to pick out a pumpkin for the Pumpkin Decorating Contest, decorate it with paint or something other than carving. Then beginning on Wednesday, October 14th bring it to the Senior Center for a week of voting. Each pumpkin will have a cup to receive the votes. Anyone can vote and votes consist of one quarter ($0.25). Votes will be counted on Friday, October 29th and all proceeds will go to the Center’s Home Delivery Program which now delivers hot meals to seniors on Wednesdays and Fridays. The winner will receive a $5.50 Oldies Goodies Fundraiser Bakery Gift Certificate.
Also, coming up is the Halloween Costume Contest. There are two categories: 1) under 18 years of age and 2) 18 and over. This contest will be held from 9 A.M. until 1 P.M. on Friday, October 29th. Winners will be announced at 1:30 P.M., also on the 29th. Winners will receive a Gift Certificate worth $5.50 to be redeemed at the Oldies Goodies Fundraiser Bakery which will be available for pickup after the announcement while the Center is open.
Be on the lookout for information about the Grinch Christmas.
