Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Some fifty-six pilots of powered paragliders descended on the Bear Lake valley over the weekend, and judging by their reports, this may be the first annual Bear Lake Fly-In.

“This community has been incredible,” said Kevin Honeyman, who came in from North Dakota to help organize the event and to watch his son, Jordan, fly. “There were two members of the airport board here last night, and the airport manager has been great to work with.”


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.