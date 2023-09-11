Some fifty-six pilots of powered paragliders descended on the Bear Lake valley over the weekend, and judging by their reports, this may be the first annual Bear Lake Fly-In.
“This community has been incredible,” said Kevin Honeyman, who came in from North Dakota to help organize the event and to watch his son, Jordan, fly. “There were two members of the airport board here last night, and the airport manager has been great to work with.”
Airport manager Trevor Keetch closed the less-used Runway 16/34 for the duration of the event, so that flyers could use the grass on the south side of the airport for camping and flying.
The event was initiated by Jordan Honeyman and his business partner, Alex Childers. Honeyman and Childers operate Skyventures Paramotor, a flight school and equipment dealer in Logan.
Childers, a 26-year-old graduate of Utah State and a digital marketing executive during the week, first got the idea to fly when he saw pictures of his dad flying from back in his youth.
“My mom didn’t want me to,” said Childers. “One day I got curious and went to see his flying rig in the closet. It was gone! She had donated it...literally given it away.”
Not to be deterred, Childers is now instructor and co-owner at Skyventures, which describes itself as “Northern Utah’s #1 paramotor training and equipment dealer.”
Kevin Honeyman describes Jordan’s simultaneous path to the partnership: “Jordan’s mom had a debilitating illness and passed when Jordan was still in school. So, one, he didn’t have a mom to tell him he couldn’t fly, and two, I think he saw how precious life was and how important it is to seize it.”
Kevin and Jordan decided to go learn to fly together, and while Jordan kept at it, his dad now shows up to support the community.
“People come from all over,” said Kevin. “We had a guy from New Jersey, a guy from Venezuela, and even one of the top pilots in the world show up this weekend, just to support what Jordan and Alex are doing.”
On the final evening of the fly-in, the group held a contest in which each flyer cuts his motor at 500 feet above the ground, and tries to land his feet on a small patch of carpet laid out in the grass. Each flyer gets one attempt, and the closest to the center of the carpet wins.
Childers nailed his attempt, planting his foot less than two feet from the center of the target. Jordan Honeyman sailed long and took the verbal beatings of his compatriots.
“We’ll be back next year for sure,” said Honeyman. “It’ll get bigger and better each time.”
