The Montpelier Rotary Club is sponsoring the return of the Culpepper and Merriweather Circus on June 29 at the Bear Lake County Fairgrounds. The circus includes ninety minutes of nonstop entertainment, with clowns, aerial trapeze and other stunts, lions and tigers, bareback riders, high-wire balancing acts, trained cockatoos, and more.
At 9:30 on the morning of the circus, the public can visit the circus grounds and watch the raising of the big tent. Visitors can also meet the animals up close and learn about their daily routine and care. There are shows at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., with pony rides, face painting, concession, and a bounce house available prior to each show.
Advanced purchase tickets are available now and offer a cost savings from tickets purchased on the day of the circus. Presale tickets can be bought at Broulim’s, Gundersen Ace Hardware, Creative Minds Day Care, Ireland Bank, and the Bear Lake Market (Shell station) in Garden City. Tickets can also be purchased from any member of the Rotary Club.
The local Rotary Club receives a share of the pre-sold tickets, which will support a variety of community projects. Past efforts have included high school scholarships, improvements to the Adams St. park, the high school football sound system, the outdoor pavilion at the hospital, and others. The club is always looking for new projects.
Other activities the club provides for the community include the annual Fourth of July chuckwagon breakfast at Allinger Park, fireworks, and a big car show in late July. The community is encouraged to come out and support these events.